Patriots have one player on the injury report

The Patriots went into last Sunday’s game against the Chargers with just one player listed with an injury designation and they came out of the game as healthy as they went in.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was listed as questionable for that matchup and wound up being listed as inactive. Wise is on this week’s injury report as well and he was a full participant in practice due to an ankle injury.

No one else on the roster merited even that listing on Wednesday’s report, so Wise is riding alone once again.

There’s always the possibility of something cropping up during the practice week and few players are without some aches at this point in the schedule, but it appears that the Patriots will head into the AFC Championship Game without any major issues on the health front.