Report: Jaguars expected to hire John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator

The Jaguars have a lot of work to do when it comes to putting together the right personnel to run their offense in 2019 and it appears they’ve settled on their choice of a coach to put that offense in place.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire former Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator. Current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired from that job during the 2018 and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich filled in on an interim basis.

DeFilippo also interviewed with the Cardinals about their coordinator vacancy, but the Jaguars job offers a chance to call plays that doesn’t exist in Arizona as head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be handling those duties.

DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings with three games left in the 2018 season after continued complaints from Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer about the team’s lack of a consistent running game. The Jaguars have running backs Leonard Fournette and Carlos Hyde on hand, but it remains to be seen who will be playing quarterback after Blake Bortles was benched during the season.

One option could be Nick Foles, who played for DeFilippo when DeFilippo was the Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2017 and could be on the move this offseason.

There are also needs for more production at receiver and on the offensive line, so there’s still things to fall into place before there will be a clear idea of what Jacksonville’s offense will look like next season.