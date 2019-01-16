Report: Jaguars expected to hire John DeFilippo as offensive coordinator

January 16, 2019
The Jaguars have a lot of work to do when it comes to putting together the right personnel to run their offense in 2019 and it appears they’ve settled on their choice of a coach to put that offense in place.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to hire former Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator. Current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired from that job during the 2018 and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich filled in on an interim basis.

DeFilippo also interviewed with the Cardinals about their coordinator vacancy, but the Jaguars job offers a chance to call plays that doesn’t exist in Arizona as head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be handling those duties.

DeFilippo was fired by the Vikings with three games left in the 2018 season after continued complaints from Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer about the team’s lack of a consistent running game. The Jaguars have running backs Leonard Fournette and Carlos Hyde on hand, but it remains to be seen who will be playing quarterback after Blake Bortles was benched during the season.

One option could be Nick Foles, who played for DeFilippo when DeFilippo was the Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2017 and could be on the move this offseason.

There are also needs for more production at receiver and on the offensive line, so there’s still things to fall into place before there will be a clear idea of what Jacksonville’s offense will look like next season.

  1. Well, DeFilippo’s downfall in Minnesota was his failure to run the ball more. Considering the Jaguars anemic receiving corps, he isn’t going to have much of a choice now.

  5. This was pretty much the last opening for an OC where the OC would actually having play calling duties and be able to over look everything offensively from week to week. Had JDF took a job w/ one of the other teams w/ openings he would of been pretty much a glorified QB coach w/ no power really offensively. Still I dont know why he’d want to go to Jacksonville, they have no QB and that job offers no job security as odds are they suck this next season & the HC will get fired along w/ the staff putting JDF back on the move again come this time next year.

  6. Foles makes too much sense. Played when under him when Flip was the QB coach and won a championship along way. Good backs, good defense. May be a great fit.

  9. I hope coach Flip learns to be more flexible and adapt to his players rather than forcing them to adapt to his system, but based on what I observed in MN the first 13 games of the 2018 season, I bet Fournette is really, really bummed right now.

  13. “Downfall in Minnesota was his failure to run the ball more”

    ===================

    You are believing what Mike Zimmer the 62 yr old lame duck head coach told you.

    Name the Vikings all pro RB he could have handed the ball to 30 times and had success. None come to mind? Shocker. Were you also aware that the Vikings O-line is one of the worst O-lines to run or pass behind in the league?

    I would think DeFilippo has a good chance of being more successful, now that he is out of that complete mess in Minnesota.

  15. a coach that is ambitious and unwilling to do what his boss wants is headed to a team with a head coach that is in over his head. this should make for some entertaining back and forth.

  16. This more than my own hunch and the logic of it, tells me the Jaguars want Nick Foles as their 2019 QB.

    Think about it: why would Coughlin who loves to run the football, hire a man who was fired for not calling enough running plays?

    Doesn’t make sense…unless you consider the Foles and DeFillipo connection!

  17. Vikings didnt even make playoffs with diffilipo he made foles worse foles had a 77 rating in regular season last year with diffilipo this year his rating was 96 eagles were 7-9 in 2016 with diffilipo

