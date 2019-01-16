Report: Rich Scangarello expected to be Broncos OC

Getty Images

The Broncos had to wait a day or two for the 49ers to grant them permission to interview their quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but it appears the wait was worthwhile.

Scangarello was in Denver on Tuesday to interview with head coach Vic Fangio and others from the team and he is back for more talks on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that those talks are expected to result in Scangarello getting the job.

It would be Scangarello’s first coordinator job in the NFL and he has held that title at Wagner and Northern Arizona in the collegiate ranks. He’d have an experienced offensive line coach in Mike Munchak to help him as he navigates the waters for the first time on the professional level.

Whether Scangarello leaves or not, 49ers wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel are expected back as top offensive assistants to Kyle Shanahan in 2019.