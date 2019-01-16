Takk McKinley back home after mental evaluation

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley was taken for a mental evaluation by Los Angeles police on Tuesday, but was not arrested and has reportedly been released.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that McKinley is back home in Oakland on Wednesday and a team spokesman later confirmed that was the case.

“There is no reason to believe that this was anything serious. He’s back home in Oakland with his family.”

McKinley was in a hotel with a friend who became concerned about McKinley and called the police. McKinley cooperated with the responding officers when they said they thought it was in his interest to get help. The Falcons released a statement saying they are aware of the situation and that they will do “everything we possibly can to support and assist Takk as our players’ mental and physical well-being are always our top priority.”

McKinley was a first-round pick in 2017 and has played in 31 games for the Falcons over the last two seasons.