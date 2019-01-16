Report: Tom Clements interviewed for Cardinals OC opening

Getty Images

Shortly after word broke that one of the coaches who interviewed for the Cardinals offensive coordinator opening is reportedly off the table, the name of another candidate came to light.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tom Clements interviewed for the spot on Kliff Kingsbury’s staff. John DeFilippo previously interviewed for the job as well, but is expected to be the new offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

Clements has been out of the league for the last couple of years after wrapping up an 11-year run on the Packers coaching staff. He was the quarterbacks coach from 2006-2011 before moving up offensive coordinator and assistant head coaching titles in his final years with the organization.

That gave him a lot of time to work with Aaron Rodgers, who struck up a friendship with Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen as the Arizona first-round pick prepared for last year’s draft. Asking Clements or any other coach to turn Rosen into Rodgers would be foolish, but his experience in Green Bay might be a plus when it comes to asking him to turn Rosen into a capable NFL starter.