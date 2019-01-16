Reports: Washington was interested in Gregg Williams

Getty Images

Public comments about the coaching staff in Washington have been in short supply this offseason, but there’s sure to be one significant change in 2019 because special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is now a member of Dan Quinn’s staff in Atlanta.

It seems the team has been exploring another coordinator change as well. According to multiple reports, the team was interested in speaking to Gregg Williams this week and that comes on the heels of word that they also spoke to Steve Wilks and Todd Bowles.

Those conversations, actual or desired, didn’t lead anywhere. Williams is set to be the defensive coordinator with the Jets while Bowles has been hired in Tampa and Wilks will be working for the Browns. All of which leaves Greg Manusky in charge of the defense in Washington unless or until someone the team likes better decides to hop on Jay Gruden’s staff.

That seems like a tough sell. All three of the those experienced coordinators took jobs with teams that just hired head coaches that will presumably get some time in the job. Three straight seasons out of the playoffs, lack of robust support for Gruden and uncertainty at quarterback join recruiting coaches who would presumably replace someone still on the staff as reasons why jumping to Washington appears to be an unappealing option.