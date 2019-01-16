Rooney on Tomlin extension: We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it

Posted by Josh Alper on January 16, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
The Steelers have a tradition of sticking with their head coaches for much longer than most teams and they have a tradition of talking about contract extensions with those coaches when there are two years left on their contract.

That’s where things stand with Mike Tomlin’s deal heading into the 2019 season, but team owner Art Rooney II indicated there aren’t any immediate plans to talk about any adjustments to the deal.

“Those are things we’ll get to sort of later in the offseason, so we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Rooney said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Extension discussions aren’t on hold across the board as Rooney said “we feel good about” extending Ben Roethlisberger‘s contract when the subject was broached. Given that and changes to the coaching staff, speculation that Tomlin’s seat has gotten hotter will probably continue but Rooney did push back at a suggestion that the team was a circus in 2018.

“It’s nonsense,” Rooney said. “We didn’t achieve our goal of winning the division but we finished half a game out and had a lot of opportunities to get there.”

There’s been talk about expanding the coaching staff since the end of the season and Rooney said he thinks it is important to have someone on the coaching staff to help with game management, although he added that such an addition might have other responsibilities as well.

10 responses to “Rooney on Tomlin extension: We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it

  1. The coaching staff continues to under-perform but the Rooneys are loyal to a fault. Tomlin will get another contract extension and stay until he feels like retiring.

  2. I believe Tomlin has an identity crisis with himself. When he became the head coach in 07, he was younger then some vets on the team. That youthfulness he brought worked cause he was young. Now he’s the oldest guy in the room when it compares to players. And I personally believe he doesn’t just realize that yet. Perhaps if he does, and realizes he needs to now establish a tougher stance when it’s comes to his players. Say what you want to say, majority of his players( exclude Brown, Bell) love playing for him.

  4. If they need someone to manage the clock, maybe they need someone else to manage the team. Just sayin’. If your coach can’t make an in-game decision he shouldn’t be your coach.

  6. They have expanded the positions on their staff, albeit they still have a few positions open. Pittsburgh added a secondary coach, and an analytics coach, which was long overdue considering how backwards Pittsburgh has been about that kind of thing. Tomlin needs all the support he can get. They need a time clock and game management coach for Tomlin too.

    Go Steelers!

  9. Message: “Almost” is good enough for the new Steelers.

    Still haven’t managed to catch up to the Patriots; still fall to teams they shouldn’t (like the Jags in last year’s playoffs); about to fall a few spots further back in the AFC pecking order (Chiefs, Chargers, Colts, Browns, Texans all look better positioned).

  10. huntidu says:
    January 16, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Sadly, a trait that many never do successfully.
    Also, the challenge flag is a challenge to some (Jeff Fisher).

