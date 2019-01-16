Ryan Shazier plans to continue rehab with hopes of playing again

Getty Images

Ryan Shazier always has stated his goal is to play football again. Thirteen months after his spinal injury, that remains his plan.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed Wednesday that Shazier intends to continue rehabbing with hopes of a return to the field.

Shazier would need to sign a new contract to continue that process with the Steelers. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“To the extent he wants to do that, we’re open to working that out,” Rooney said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Shazier’s comeback would become one of the best stories in NFL history if he is able to make it back, and everyone is rooting for him to do just that.