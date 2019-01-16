Ryan Shazier plans to continue rehab with hopes of playing again

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2019, 2:30 PM EST
Getty Images

Ryan Shazier always has stated his goal is to play football again. Thirteen months after his spinal injury, that remains his plan.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed Wednesday that Shazier intends to continue rehabbing with hopes of a return to the field.

Shazier would need to sign a new contract to continue that process with the Steelers. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“To the extent he wants to do that, we’re open to working that out,” Rooney said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Shazier’s comeback would become one of the best stories in NFL history if he is able to make it back, and everyone is rooting for him to do just that.

10 responses to “Ryan Shazier plans to continue rehab with hopes of playing again

  2. Ryan, I admire your courage and determination but sometimes its best to move in a different direction. I think this may be one of those times

    Good luck to you, much respect from this Patriots fan.

  4. I’m rooting for Shazier to continue to progress in his rehab. I’m rooting for him to recover to the point where he’s the same physically as before the injury. I’m not rooting for him to come back into the NFL.

    He sustained a devastating injury on an otherwise routine play. He’s said adapting to the NFL rule of not leading with the crown of your helmet will be difficult because he wasn’t taught the proper way to tackle. I sincerely wish him the best, but for his safety, I can’t root for him to return to the NFL.

  7. You’ve got this warrior fighting against the odds to just get another chance on the field, while at the same time Bell and Brown can’t be bothered to show up for the mere millions they’re being paid.

  8. I think it is great that he has set that for his goal, but I hope if/when he gets to that point, he walks on the field and says ….yeah, no….I’m good.

    Best wishes to you Ryan.

  9. Ryan’s rehab has been inspirational. It may be done with love and concern, but no one can tell other people to “move in a different direction” with their dreams. We’re not doctors and shouldn’t play doctors–or God–in cyberspace. If believing he will play again helps Ryan recover, then Shalieve!

  10. His contract for 2018 which was his 5th year option on his rookie contract will toll, since he missed the entire year, and repeat itself for 2019. The Steelers will support him every step of the way even if he never makes it back to the field. Congrats to him as well on his recent first child, too.

    Go Shazier!

