Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks sentencing delayed until April

The sentencing date for Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been delayed from late January to April 4, according to multiple reports.

Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in September in U.S. District Court in Pennsylvania. Kendricks admitted that he was given inside information about four companies that were about to be purchased by bigger companies, and that by buying stock with that information, he turned a profit of $1.2 million.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks after Week One of the season and appeared in three games before the NFL levied an eight-game suspension against him for the transgressions. Upon returning to the lineup in December, Kendricks fractured his tibia as part of knee injuries that ended his season.

The delay in sentencing could potentially impact the Seahawks’ plans in 2019. Sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 30-37-months, but the Seahawks have been optimistic of a much short shorter sentence due to his level of cooperation. Head coach Pete Carroll has expressed a desire to bring Kendricks back, who is scheduled to be a free agent.

“We’re looking forward to getting him back next time and keep him with us,” Carroll said after Kendricks’ injury in December.

With K.J. Wright also set to be a free agent, Kendricks could be an option for Seattle to move forward instead. However, it will be difficult for him to play if he’s in jail instead. The delay in sentencing would seem to increase that likelihood and could force the Seahawks to adjust their plans for 2019. If sentencing had come at the end of January, they would have known Kendricks’ status prior to free agency beginning. Now they’ll have to wait until three weeks after free agency has begun to know if Kendricks will be an option or not.