Sean Lee “leaning toward” playing again

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee still hasn’t made a firm decision, but his future seems to be pointed toward a return.

During an appearance on KTCK “The Ticket,” Lee said he’s still pondering what to do.

“I want to continue to play the game, but I have to evaluate physically where I’m at,” he said. “I definitely have some decisions to make.

“I’m leaning toward playing for sure.”

The “physically” part has always been the sticking point for Lee.

The 32-year-old only played in seven games last year because of hamstring problems, and hasn’t played 16 games in a season yet. In five of his nine seasons, he’s played 11 games or fewer.

Of course, fiscally will also be a part of the decision. He’s scheduled to make $7 million next year, and with Leighton Vander Esch taking over his role while he was injury, it seems unlikely the Cowboys want to keep him at anything close to that number.

“I’m going to take a month, travel a little bit with the wife, see how I feel,” he said. “A month or two down the line I’ll figure out where I’m at.”

A month or two from now, that decision might be made for him.