Sean Payton has “great respect” for Marcus Peters

Getty Images

After the Saints beat the Rams 45-35 in the regular season, Saints coach Sean Payton said it “was fine by us” that the Rams had cornerback Marcus Peters cover wide receiver Michael Thomas for the entire game.

Peters responded to that by telling Payton to “keep talking that s–t” because the Rams would meet the Saints again soon. Peters also said that he and the Saints coach were “going to have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together” when that happens.

The Rams will be in New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday and Peters made a since-deleted tweet calling it “gumbo week” to commemorate the occasion. The deletion didn’t stop Payton from being asked on Wednesday if he likes gumbo and he called himself more of a steak and potatoes guy while also talking about Peters. Payton said the Saints wanted to draft Peters and Andrus Peat in the first round of the 2015 draft, but the Chiefs took him off the board ahead of their first pick.

“I have great respect for him and it’s all good,” Payton said.

On a conference call with Rams reporters, Payton called himself a big fan of Peters and referred to the back and forth as playful banter. Rams coach Sean McVay said it was all in “good fun” during his own press conference, so we may be done with gumbo references for a little while.