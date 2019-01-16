Titans TEs coach Arthur Smith believed to be candidate for coordinator job

Getty Images

Only four teams — and soon to be three — haven’t hired an offensive coordinator yet. It appears the Broncos are close to naming Rich Scangarello, but the Cardinals, Lions and Titans continue in their search.

The Titans quietly have conducted their hunt for someone to replace Matt LaFleur.

Tight ends coach Arthur Smith, who has coached in Tennessee since 2011 under four head coaches, is among the candidates, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. Smith would provide continuity to the offense.

Smith joined the Titans staff when Mike Munchak was promoted to head coach, getting hired as a defensive quality control coach. He served as an offensive quality control coach in 2012 before earning a promotion to assistant offensive line/assistant tight ends coach in 2013.

Smith was elevated to tight ends coach in the 2015 season when the Titans fired Ken Whisenhunt and made Mike Mularkey the head coach.

Mike Vrabel retained Smith when he got the job last year.