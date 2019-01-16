Todd Gurley expected to be limited in practice

Getty Images

Todd Gurley came out of Saturday’s game feeling good.

The Rams running back had not played in a month, missing the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. He showed no signs of rust, with 18 touches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Cowboys.

The Rams, though, will limit him in practice this week, Sean McVay said Wednesday, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

The team would have limited Gurley regardless of his knee, McVay added, based on the time of year.

Gurley was limited in the first two practices of last week before being a full participant on the final practice day of the week.