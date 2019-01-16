Todd Gurley off Rams’ injury report as team lists no one

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he expected Todd Gurley to have a limited practice. But the Rams, who had a walk-through Wednesday, listed no one on their injury report.

That means Gurley is off the report and estimated as a full participant.

That’s good news for the Rams.

Saturday’s game was the first for Gurley since Dec. 16. He missed the final two regular-season games with left knee inflammation. Gurley gained 118 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 touches in the victory over the Cowboys.

Gurley and C.J. Anderson became the first teammates to rush for more than 100 yards in a playoff game since 1997.

The Rams still could limit Gurley’s workload later in the week since McVay said they would do that even if Gurley didn’t have a knee issue. But for now, the All-Pro running back is off the injury report.