When it comes to Nick Foles, Howie Roseman vows to do what’s best for the Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Getty Images

On Tuesday, the case was made for Nick Foles doing what’s best for Nick Foles, because it’s clear that the Eagles will always do what’s best for the Eagles. On Tuesday, the Eagles made it clear that, indeed, they will do what’s best for them, when it comes to Foles or anyone else.

“It always has to be what’s best for our football team and the Philadelphia Eagles,” Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman told reporters. “We have to make decisions based on that.”

In other words, Foles may think he deserves a shot at the open market, unfettered by any rights the Eagles may be able to exercise. But that doesn’t mean the Eagles will let that happen.

“There is also a respect factor for guys that have done a lot for us and been part of it,” Roseman acknowledged. “We try to factor that in as well, but the bottom line is we have to do what’s best for our football team to help us win games going forward.”

With Foles, the ultimate respect would be to let him walk away as a free agent. But that’s not “best for our football team,” because the Eagles could play out this hand in a way that allows them to finagle something more than whatever compensatory draft pick consideration they’d realize.

And the Eagles will make no apologies for doing that. Indeed, when Roseman says that “I don’t know a team that wouldn’t want to have Nick Foles on their roster,” Roseman is laying the foundation to eventually trade Foles, presumably after application of the franchise tag.

Still, Foles shouldn’t be bashful about acting in his own interests. He can make it clear that, if he’s tagged, he won’t sign the tender, preventing the Eagles from trading him. Or he’ll sign the tender, happily collect roughly $25 million, and refuse to sign a long-term contract, with the Eagles or anyone else.

If he wants to take it to another level, Foles can (through his agent) make it clear that he believes he has deserved the opportunity to pick his next team unrestricted and unfettered, and that he will no longer be a good solider while he waits for the long-overdue reward flowing from the Super Bowl championship he delivered to the Eagles last year. For example, Foles can make it clear (privately) that he won’t show up for any voluntary offseason activities with any team (whether he signs the tender or not) until he gets a chance to go to the market and get paid whatever the market will bear.

So what will the market bear? If Kirk Cousins got $84 million fully guaranteed on a three-year deal on the open market despite never winning a playoff game and having a propensity for losing high-profile regular-season games (a trend that has continued this year), couldn’t Foles get that much? Couldn’t he get more?

Yes, Foles’ time with the Rams didn’t go well. Neither did Case Keenum‘s time with the Rams, nor Jared Goff‘s. Before and after that lost year in St. Louis, Foles has proven that he can do what few have done in recent years: Win a Super Bowl.

That has value. And Foles has done enough to deserve a chance to turn that value into money that will sustain his family, decades into the future.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “When it comes to Nick Foles, Howie Roseman vows to do what’s best for the Eagles

  2. Foles time with the Chiefs didn’t go well, where it went very well for Alex Smith and Pat Mahomes. Foles put up video game numbers with Chip Kelly in Philly, and Kelly immediately went out and traded him for Bram Sadford. Foles is a quality backup, which is good enough for some team to try to make him their starter. Foles history and skill set will likely lead him back to his role as a quality NFL backup QB.

  4. Comparing Foles to Cousins submits to the foolishness of small sample sizes and COMPLETELY ignores how much help (such as having arguably the best OL in football) Foles has received these past two seasons in Philadelphia.

    Here are better facts – the production of Foles these past 4 years, and Cousins in the 4 years prior to hitting FA:
    Foles- 61.6 cmp%, 6.4 Y/A, 3.2 TD%, 2.3 INT%, 81.1 QB rating
    Cousins- 66.5 cmp%, 7.9 Y/A, 4.8 TD%, 2.4 INT%, 96.3 QB rating

    Anyone who thinks Foles compares FAVORABLY AHEAD of Cousins, rather than well, well behind, is just making some sort of gigantic logical mistake. Such as confusing TEAM success for personal success.

  5. On the one hand I think we owe it to Nick Foles to let him sign where he wants.

    Then, I picture him in a Giants, Redskins or Cowboys uniform and I promptly change my mind and think it is wise for the Eagles to have a say in where he goes.

    And, if they can get a number 1 or 2 draft pick, then even better.

    But, I hope they let him also have a say and at least trade him to a place where he can start right away.

    I know a dark horse like the Patriots or Saints may be interested in Foles replacing their 40 something QBs eventually.

    But, he has rode the bench long enough and deserves to be the guy. So I hope he ends up in Jacksonville, Miami or Denver where he can start asap.

  10. The Foles Chip Kelly year was also starting 9 games from a backup position. There’s only one QB on the Eagles roster who’s been an MVP candidate over the course of the majority of a season.

  11. One concern a GM would have is that Foles was ready to retire after the Rams in 2015. As he said, losing and football wasn’t fun anymore.

    Which brings us to 2019. If he signs to be a starter for a bad team, how long will he last this time before deciding it wasn’t “fun” either and quitting football altogether?

  12. Foles is 4-2 in the playoffs with a SB win and has the highest QB rating (105) in the history of the NFL in the playoffs with a min of 150 passing attempts.

    Wentz has never won a playoff game, has led his team to 2 seasons with losing records with him at QB and is soft as Charmin.

    If Roseman really means what he said, Wentz should be traded.

  14. How dare Howie Roseman want to try and get value for a SuperBowl winning QB? What a travesty.

    This isn’t a charity. He’s the GM of this team, and if he were to let Nick Foles walk to say the Giants, and then have the Giants torch the Birds twice a season, guess who would be blamed for the ineptitude of allowing him to walk to the Giants? Howie.

    I love Foles. Wish he could stay with the team for the next 5 years. But it isn’t going to happen. Foles deserves to be treated well by the team, no question about that. But they also have the right to seek compensation for a valuable asset in his prime. Let’s stop pretending like that’s not the case here.

  16. So Foles, Keenum, and Goff had bad years with the Rams under Jess Fisher. I wonder if he’ll take credit for their successes now because, you know, he laid the groundwork.

  17. Carson Wentz is 5-20 vs teams over 500 2 out of 3 losing seasons with Wentz team plays significantly better with foles the right decision is foles

    ——————————————————————————————————
    I dont know where you are getting your information but you are clearly wrong as Wentz doesnt even have 20 losses. He is actually 9-14 vs winning teams which is not bad considering currently in the NFL only Ben, Wilson, Brady, and Mariota have winning records against winning teams.

  19. “And Foles has done enough to deserve a chance to turn that value into money that will sustain his family, decades into the future.”
    ==========

    Eagles have paid him $17,025,433 to be the backup quarterback. It’s not like he was working for minimum wage…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!