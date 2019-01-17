49ers name Joe Woods defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator

Getty Images

Word earlier this week was that former Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods would be joining the 49ers coaching staff as a defensive assistant and the move became official on Thursday.

The 49ers announced that Woods will be their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2019. He replaces Jeff Hafley as the defensive backs coach with Hafley moving on to a job at Ohio State.

Woods and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were once on the same Buccaneers staff, which Shanahan mentioned in a statement welcoming Woods to the team.

“In addition to being a tremendous coach with a wealth of knowledge, Joe is a great person that we believe will help bring the best out of our players,” Shanahan said. “Since we first worked together in Tampa, Joe has continued to gain invaluable experience in different schemes and coverages that will benefit our defense. Anybody who is familiar with Joe as a coach knows that he is passionate about the fundamentals of the game and we look forward to seeing the impact he has on our team.”

Woods joins defensive line coach Kris Kocurek as new additions to the defensive staff since the end of the season.