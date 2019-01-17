Andy Reid says Eric Berry is looking ready

Getty Images

It’s been a frustrating couple of years for Chiefs safety Eric Berry, the former All-Pro who played in just one game in 2017 and just two games in 2018. But could we see the Berry of old in the AFC Championship Game?

We might, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who said today that Berry is back to full speed at practice after dealing with a heel injury and looks like the Berry of old.

“He looked good out there. I see him out there looking like Eric Berry,” Reid said.

If Berry could play like the All-Pro he once was, that would be a huge boost for the Chiefs against the Patriots. Realistically, a player who played just 99 snaps all season probably can’t step onto the field and play at an All-Pro level on Sunday, but any additional help for the Chiefs’ secondary would be a plus against Tom Brady.