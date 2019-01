Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods underwent shoulder surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Woods injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the loss to the Rams. He played through it, staying on the field for 51 of 79 defensive snaps.

Woods, 26, had a breakout season. He started 15 games and made 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He had played only one game in his career before 2018, seeing action in a 2016 game for the Titans.