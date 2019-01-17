Broncos add Wade Harman as tight ends coach

Getty Images

Vic Fangio has added another assistant to his first coaching staff with the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wade Harman will be the tight ends coach in Denver. Harman was with the Falcons from 2014 through the end of the 2018 season.

Harman was previously on the Ravens staff from 1999 to 2013, so he and Fangio worked together in Baltimore for three years. He also overlapped with Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on the Atlanta staff in 2015.

The Broncos ended the season with three tight ends on injured reserve. Jake Butt tore his ACL in his third game of the season, Jeff Heuerman broke his ribs in November and Fifth-round pick Troy Fumagalli missed the entire season after having sports hernia surgery.

In addition to Harman and Scangarello, the Broncos have also hired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley this week.