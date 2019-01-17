Broncos hire Renaldo Hill as secondary coach

Getty Images

The Broncos have hired Renaldo Hill as their new defensive backs coach, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Hill served as the Dolphins’ assistant defensive backs coach last season.

Hill played the safety position for 10 years in the NFL, including two seasons (2009-10) for the Broncos. He started 31 games, making four interceptions and 10 pass breakups in Denver.

Before coaching in Miami last season, Hill spent three seasons (2015-17) as the secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh. He helped develop two All-ACC honorees — cornerback Avonte Maddox and safety Jordan Whitehead.