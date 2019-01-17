Broncos interviewing Chris Kuper for assistant OL job

Getty Images

The Broncos hired one of the best offensive line coaches in the business in Mike Munchak. Now, they are going back to the future in an attempt to hire his assistant.

Chris Kuper, who played eight seasons for the Broncos, is interviewing for the team’s assistant offensive line position behind Munchak, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Kuper spent the past two seasons working with the Dolphins’ offensive linemen. He was a quality control assistant for the team in 2016.

Kuper, 36, played mostly right guard in his time in Denver. From 2006-13, Kuper played 90 games, starting 79.