Broncos let Bill Musgrave go

Getty Images

Though it seemed apparent since they hired Rich Scangarello as their new offensive coordinator, the Broncos had another piece of business to make way for that.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos have in fact fired former offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, meaning he won’t be back with the team in any capacity.

Again, when they hire a guy and give him your old title, that pretty much makes it #asexpected.

Musgrave joined the Broncos in 2017 as quarterbacks coach and became coordinator when they fired Mike McCoy midseason.

He’s bounced around the league considerably, playing for four teams and coaching for eight teams, with two different stints with both the Raiders and Eagles.