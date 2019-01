Getty Images

The Browns are expected to hire Joe Whitt Jr. for the defensive staff, Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Whitt coached in Green Bay since 2008 but was let go by new coach Matt LaFleur.

Whitt spent nine seasons as secondary/cornerbacks coach for the Packers before earning a promotion to passing game coordinator last January. He was the team’s defensive quality control coach in 2008.

Whitt began his NFL career in Atlanta in 2007.