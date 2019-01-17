Cardinals hire Greg Williams as cornerbacks coach

Getty Images

The Cardinals have hired Greg Williams (not to be confused with Gregg Williams) as their cornerbacks coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams reunites with Vance Joseph in Arizona.

Williams spent one season in Denver as the team’s defensive backs coach, but he has 16 seasons of coaching experience.

He coached the Colts’ defensive backs in 2016-17 after seven seasons with the Chargers as their assistant linebackers coach and assistant secondary coach.

Williams’ coaching career began as an intern with Arizona State in 2003 and as an assistant coach at the College of DuPage in 2004-05. Williams also coached at Arkansas Tech and the University of Pittsburgh.