Carson Palmer: Bruce Arians, Jameis Winston will be great together

Getty Images

One of Bruce Arians’ former quarterbacks thinks the coach will be a big positive for his new one.

Carson Palmer had some of his best NFL seasons while playing for Arians in Arizona and he was asked during an appearance on NFL Network about how he thinks Jameis Winston will fare now that Arians has been hired as the head coach of the Buccaneers. Palmer believes it is going to be a match made in heaven.

“They’re going to be great together,” Palmer said. “It’s probably the best thing that could’ve happen to Jameis at this point in his career. Getting a guy like B.A. to come in and clean up some things technically. And really installing what he does best and that’s push the ball down the field. He finds ways to get the ball down the field to Mike Evans with DeSean Jackson there and speed on the outside. His passing game, his vertical passing game is just different. It’s hard to defend. You don’t see it throughout the league. Every team doesn’t do what he does. That combined with the way that Jameis can throw the ball down the field with accuracy, I think it’s a great tandem.”

Jackson may not stick around, but that’s unlikely to change Arians’ long-standing approach to offensive football. Palmer’s not the first to suggest that it will be a good fit for Winston and the outlook for Winston’s future with the Bucs will be a lot brighter than it was for much of 2018 if those predictions are on the mark.