Chargers plan to start contract talks with Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers, 37, has said he wants to play a handful more seasons. However long the quarterback plays, the Chargers want to ensure Rivers plays for them.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco said Thursday the team plans to begin conversations this offseason with Rivers about a new deal. Rivers has one year remaining on his current deal, paying him $11 million in base salary in 2019 and counting $23 million against the salary cap.

“I can tell you he’s not going anywhere, so he’s going to be here,” Telesco said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “We’ll talk at the right point, as far as the moves we need to make in the offseason, the resources we have and how it all fits in. But yeah, he’s not going anywhere.”

Rivers said he wants to continue playing at least through 2020, so he can open the team’s new stadium in September of that season, which would be his 17th.

Rivers had one of his best seasons with a 68.3 completion percentage, 4,308 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and a 105.5 passer rating. He made his eighth Pro Bowl, though Andrew Luck will replace him in the NFL’s all-star game after Rivers withdrew with an ankle issue.