Chiefs looking healthy heading into Sunday’s game

No team is fully healthy in January, when you figure in the guys already on injured reserve and the attrition that comes with playing 17 or 18 games of football.

But the Chiefs might be as close as you can get.

The Chiefs only had one player not getting the “full practice” designation, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel, who didn’t practice at all.

That’s a good sign for the availability of most of their key players for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Running back Spencer Ware and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif were limited in Wednesday’s practice but were upgraded today.

And with safety Eric Berry getting in a second straight day of full participation, he looks like he’s ready to go against the Patriots.