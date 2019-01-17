Chiefs resod Arrowhead Stadium

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo warned of the turf in Arrowhead Stadium. But the turf in Arrowhead Stadium today isn’t the same turf that was in Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs head groundskeeper Travis Hogan announced on Twitter that the stadium was resodded this week.

“We weren’t planning on a resod this week, but Mother Nature had other plans,” Hogan wrote. “10 inches of snow and all the snow in the stadium being hauled out on the sidelines changed things. My crew did an unbelievable job. They are the BEST! Everyone is tired, but we are ready. Let’s Roll!”

The Chiefs played last week’s playoff game in snow. They will play this week’s game in the cold, although the forecast for the temperature at game time has improved since Monday.