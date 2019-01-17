Doug Marrone: John DeFilippo hire has “zero” to do with Nick Foles

Getty Images

The Jaguars are expected to bring in a new starting quarterback this offseason, so it didn’t take long for suggestions that the decision to hire John DeFilippo as their offensive coordinator will lead to a run at Nick Foles.

DeFilippo was the Eagles quarterbacks coach when Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII and Foles is expected to be on the move this offseason. That led to a question about the quarterback for Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone at Wednesday’s press conference.

Marrone asked “Nick who” when asked if DeFilippo’s hire was linked to interest in bringing “Nick” to Jacksonville and then moved on to say that the two are unrelated.

“Zero. Zero at all. Zero,” Marrone said. “Don’t get me wrong, everyone we brought in we tried to get information from on personnel and things of that nature. I like to sit down with people and talk football. It’s hard for me. Most of the time I’m dealing with all the problems or I’m out here, so for me to do that is exciting. It didn’t have anything to do with that.”

Tampering rules would prevent Marrone from saying anything different in a press conference even if he thought it was a good idea to go public with the news that the team is planning a heavy push for Foles in the near future. Such a push isn’t guaranteed to end in success anyway and Marrone said that it is a plus that DeFilippo has worked with a variety of different quarterbacks at different stages of their careers over his time in the NFL.