Eagles start making coaching staff changes

Getty Images

The Eagles’ 2018 season ended in New Orleans last Sunday and they’ve started work on putting together the coaching staff that will be in place for the 2019 campaign.

According to reports from independent Eagles reporters Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan, that staff will not include at least three of this year’s assistants. Wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer, defensive line coach Chris Wilson and assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung are moving on.

Brewer joined the Eagles in 2018 after Mike Groh was promoted from the receivers job to offensive coordinator. He was on the University of North Carolina staff for the previous six years. Reports indicate he will be the wide receivers coach at Louisville in 2019.

Wilson just completed his third season with the team and he also came to the team from the college ranks. Mississippi State was among his stops and he coached current Eagles star Fletcher Cox with the Bulldogs. Chung worked with the Eagles from 2010-2012, went to Kansas City with Andy Reid and then returned to the Eagles with Doug Pederson in 2016.