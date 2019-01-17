Former NFL player defends home from peeping Tom

Getty Images

It might have been the most important tackle of Tony Beckham’s career. And it didn’t stop with a tackle.

The former Titans and Lions cornerback defended his home this week, when he caught a peeping Tom outside his 15-year-old daughter’s window at his Florida home, according to Ari Hait of WPBF.

Beckham, a former fourth-round pick of the Titans who played in the league five years, was leaving his home Monday morning when he saw a man looking in his daughter’s window with his pants down, doing what men outside windows with pants down do.

So he did what a father — specifically a father who is a former NFL player — would do. He ran the creep down and gave him a beating.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham said. “I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him.

“Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

When police arrested Geoffrey Cassidy for lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old, the mugshot showed a man with bruises on his face and a black eye. He was placed in the Palm Beach County Jail on $1,500 bond.

He might be safer there.