James Harrison: I wanted to hate Tom Brady, but he’s the ultimate teammate

Getty Images

When he was a Steeler, James Harrison played against Tom Brady for many years. Then Harrison ended his career with the Patriots and was surprised to find himself loving Brady.

Harrison said on FS1 that he was impressed not only with the way he was welcomed by Brady, but by the way Brady treated every teammate, whether a star player or an undrafted rookie or a member of the practice squad.

“Believe me, I wanted to, like, hate this dude with a passion,” Harrison said. “I get there and I’m like, ‘Dude, he’s the ultimate teammate.’”

Harrison didn’t always have a great relationship with teammates during his long career, which included 14 seasons with the Steelers, one with the Bengals and a final few games with the Patriots. But he and Brady are both competitors who want to do what it takes to win, so it’s no surprise they got along great.