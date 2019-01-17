Joey Bosa: Tom Brady is ridiculous, how quick he gets rid of the ball

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2019, 9:32 AM EST
NFL Films microphones caught a frustrated Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa expressing his inability to sack Tom Brady on Sunday.

Bosa told a teammate at one point that he felt like he beat the man in front of him but couldn’t get to Brady anyway.

“I was there in two or two and a half seconds and it was long gone,” Bosa said.

At another point in the game, Bosa told Brady, “Stop throwing the ball so fast.”

On the sideline after another Patriots drive, Bosa told a teammate, “He really is ridiculous, how quick he can get rid of the ball.”

The Patriots let left tackle Nate Solder walk last offseason, then saw the rookie they drafted to replace him Isaiah Wynn, lost for the season with a torn Achilles in the preseason. It did not matter. Brady is great at getting rid of the ball, not matter who is blocking for him.

10 responses to “Joey Bosa: Tom Brady is ridiculous, how quick he gets rid of the ball

  1. Just ask the Steelers. When you sit back in zone he can do that.

    I just don’t understand how these coaches think they are going to beat Brady playing a soft zone.

    Tomlin should be the example of how not to beat the Patriots in the playoffs.

  2. Truly the undisputed GOAT. He know’s where everyone, offense and defense included, will be at any given time. The tireless preparation and dedication to his craft is what truly sets Brady a part.

  3. Knowing where everybody should be, quick progression, and quick release are the three things all the greats have. They trump mobility and arm strength.

  4. First Harrison now Bosa, and those are just recent there have been many othets. Im not sure its cool for these seasoned pros that have dealt with Brady directly to all be complimenting him afterward. For some is very painful and triggering to have to hear.

  5. Maybe the Defensive coordinator should have tried something other than Zone coverage to get him hold the call. The chargers defensive strategy was absolutely terrible, you sit back in a zone and TB12 will pick you apart with 5 yard catch and runs. Stupid Chargers never adjusted and didnt deserve to be on the same field with the Patriots.

  6. Haters say dink and dunk… Real players know it’s part of a larger strategy to do whatever it takes for a W.

  9. Old news to anyone that follows Brady at all….. most complete QB in the NFL…..
    Above all the measurables are the things that really separate him from others….. HEART & DESIRE……a seemingly UNQUENCHABLE THIRST to WIN…..
    Gonna be a SAD DAY for football in general when he calls it a career!!!!!
    Go Pats!!!!!

  10. robkeezy says:
    January 17, 2019 at 9:37 am
    ——————————–
    They only trumped it by three points in their house. Should be no surprise to see that score flip this time.

