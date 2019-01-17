Joey Bosa: Tom Brady is ridiculous, how quick he gets rid of the ball

AP

NFL Films microphones caught a frustrated Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa expressing his inability to sack Tom Brady on Sunday.

Bosa told a teammate at one point that he felt like he beat the man in front of him but couldn’t get to Brady anyway.

“I was there in two or two and a half seconds and it was long gone,” Bosa said.

At another point in the game, Bosa told Brady, “Stop throwing the ball so fast.”

On the sideline after another Patriots drive, Bosa told a teammate, “He really is ridiculous, how quick he can get rid of the ball.”

The Patriots let left tackle Nate Solder walk last offseason, then saw the rookie they drafted to replace him Isaiah Wynn, lost for the season with a torn Achilles in the preseason. It did not matter. Brady is great at getting rid of the ball, not matter who is blocking for him.