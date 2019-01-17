Kansas City forecast improves yet again

Getty Images

So much for the single-digit deep freeze that was predicted for the AFC championship game.

From a original low of one to a revised low of 15, the projected low temperature in Kansas City for Sunday has bumped to a balmy 22.

According to Weather.com, the high for Sunday currently is expected to be 27, and the low is expected to be 22.

There’s a 10-percent chance of precipitation, and the wind will be in the range of seven miles per hour.

So weather is becoming less and less of an issue for Sunday. Which becomes more and more of a benefit for the team led by the quarterback who lacks experience in such extreme conditions.