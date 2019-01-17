Lamar Jackson: I want to be like Brady, win multiple Super Bowls

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson became the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL playoff game this season, and he believes his future is bright.

Jackson told Ray Lewis on Inside the NFL that he doesn’t see any limit to what he can do, and his goals are to have a similar impact in Baltimore to Tom Brady‘s in New England.

“Ain’t no ceiling,” Jackson said. “I already said it when I got drafted: I want to bring a Super Bowl to Baltimore. So I’m going to try to bring as much as I can. I want to bring the Super Bowl here. I want to be the Brady. I want to be the Brady. Bring multiple, if I could.”

If Jackson plays until he’s Brady’s age, he has 20 more years ahead of him. It’s probably not realistic to think anyone is going to have a Brady-like career, but Jackson has plenty of time to accomplish those lofty goals.