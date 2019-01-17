Laurent Duvernay-Tardif not sure if he’s returning to lineup

Getty Images

Chiefs guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been declared well enough to be on the active roster, but he’s not ready to make any diagnoses about playing time.

The Chiefs activated Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve this week, and he’s not sure if he’ll return to the starting lineup or not.

“To be honest, I think right now we’re just going to go out there and practice,” he said, via Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. “We’re going to leave it up to coach to decide who is the best five at this moment in order to go out there and compete against the Patriots.”

Andrew Wylie has been starting in his right guard spot since Week Seven.

With the lack of contact in practices this time of year, it’s hard to gauge exactly how ready he is, but he’s hoping to be a part of it.

“I really feel like we have a special locker room,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “And, of course, I want to contribute, I want to be there, but I think my job for the past couple weeks was to take care of my body [and] try to get back on the field, which I did. So I’m pretty happy about that. Now, it’s time to compete on the biggest stage.”

He’s been practicing since the final week of the regular season, after recovering from what’s known as a Maisonneuve fracture, which included a broken fibula and ligament damage in his ankle.