Leon Lett will remain on Cowboys staff, Doug Colman won’t

There’s been a lot of talk about possible changes to the Cowboys coaching staff in the wake of last Saturday’s loss to the Rams and Thursday brings multiple reports about the first departure in Dallas.

It does not involve offensive coordinator Scott Linehan or another one of the prominent names under Jason Garrett in the hierarchy. Assistant special teams coach Doug Colman is the first coach moving on this offseason.

Colman joined the Cowboys staff a year ago to work under special teams coordinator Keith O’Quinn. He was previously on Bill O’Brien’s staff in Houston and had a five-year NFL playing career as a linebacker.

Thursday also brought multiple reports that Leon Lett will remain as the team’s assistant defensive line coach. The longtime Cowboys defensive lineman has been on the staff since 2011. The Cowboys also announced this week that offensive line coach Marc Colombo will return.