Leonard Fournette officially has challenged the voiding of his guarantees

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2019, 9:37 AM EST
Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may be in a “really good place” as it relates to his relationship with the team, but he would be in a better place if his guaranteed money weren’t under attack by the organization.

Per a league source, Fournette has initiated a formal challenge to the team’s voiding of more than $7 million in remaining salary under his rookie contract.

An arbitrator ultimately will decide whether the team will be able to convert more than $2.9 million in 2019 and more than $4.1 million in 2020 from fully guaranteed to not guaranteed at all. As previously explained, the language of the contract supports an argument that a suspension arising from on-field misconduct doesn’t void the guarantees.

The Jaguars officially voided the guarantees based on the one-game suspension imposed on Fournette after he left the sideline and joined a fight during a game at Buffalo. The news came on the same day that executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin publicly chastised Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon for yucking it up during a season-ending loss to the Texans.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Leonard Fournette officially has challenged the voiding of his guarantees

  1. Not a Fournette fan but the voiding of guarantees should be for drugs & off field behaviour or deliberately trying to injure players like Vontaze Burfict did. It shouldn’t be for a fight. Given that Fournette is on a rookie contract he’s cheap enough that they will still pay him his 4th year unless his YPC stay at 3.3

  2. Dumb plan by management, IMHO. I understand wanting to protect the team by the move, but pissing-off your best offensive skill player seems short-sighted…all for $7Mil over 2 years. I’m sure they’ve wasted more than that on players with less talent over the last few years. Wouldn’t be surprised if Fournette only plays 1/2 of the games because of a “tweaked hammy”… impossible to prove/disprove. Pretty sure there’s a 0% chance of re-signing him if/when he becomes a FA.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!