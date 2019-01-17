Leonard Fournette officially has challenged the voiding of his guarantees

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette may be in a “really good place” as it relates to his relationship with the team, but he would be in a better place if his guaranteed money weren’t under attack by the organization.

Per a league source, Fournette has initiated a formal challenge to the team’s voiding of more than $7 million in remaining salary under his rookie contract.

An arbitrator ultimately will decide whether the team will be able to convert more than $2.9 million in 2019 and more than $4.1 million in 2020 from fully guaranteed to not guaranteed at all. As previously explained, the language of the contract supports an argument that a suspension arising from on-field misconduct doesn’t void the guarantees.

The Jaguars officially voided the guarantees based on the one-game suspension imposed on Fournette after he left the sideline and joined a fight during a game at Buffalo. The news came on the same day that executive V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin publicly chastised Fournette and running back T.J. Yeldon for yucking it up during a season-ending loss to the Texans.