Matt Hasselbeck says a contending team called him this year

In case you haven’t noticed, a couple of old guys are still playing quarterback at a pretty high level going into this weekend.

But some team in the NFL apparently tried to see if they could push that limit this season.

In a story about playing at advanced ages by Kevin Clark of The Ringer, ESPN analyst Matt Hasselbeck said “a contending team” called him this year to see if he “was in shape and available to sign.”

“Contending” is a broad term which could mean the half-or-better of the league that had playoff chances as late as December, several of whom were looking for able-bodied passers late in the year. So the identity of the team is still pretty vague. But here are a few facts that are clear.

Hasselbeck is 43 years old.

Hasselbeck hasn’t played in an NFL game since Dec. 27, 2015, a clean 8-of-15 for 99 yard-performance for the Colts.

Hasselbeck started working for ESPN three months later, which was nearly three years ago.

Hasselbeck had a fine career, with an 85-75 record as a starter over 17 seasons, with 212 touchdowns and a 82.4 passer rating. While he will never be confused with either Drew Brees or Tom Brady, his achievements were by any measure creditable.

And yet, in a league that values the quarterback position so highly, it seems like there’s someone else that should have gotten a call first.

Maybe we should check to see what Brett Favre has been up to.