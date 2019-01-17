Matt LaFleur hopes that a clear vision will end complacency

Getty Images

The Packers have made it clear that they believe certain players and coaches had grown complacent. New coach Matt LaFleur has a simple plan for eradicating complacency.

“I think it’s all about the type of people you bring in the building and then again having a clear vision of what you want and setting standards,” LaFleur told the #PFTPM podcast. “I’ve been around again some really good coaches and one in particular, Kyle Shanahan, would always tell us you’re either getting better or getting worse and we gotta make sure that everyday we take advantage of that day and make sure we do everything in our power to become better.”

The effort to bring the right players into the building will entail close work between LaFleur and G.M. Brian Gutekunst.

“I think Brian and I are going to work extremely well together and close together and I think that’s part of the reason I’m here,” LaFleur said. “We hit it off in the interview process. I can tell we have very similar if not the same vision and we will be on the same page. That’s what was so enticing about this job is to come here and work with such a high quality person and a guy that’s great at his job. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Packers fans are, at least for now, guardedly optimistic at best. But many of them wanted to see Mike McCarthy gone, and they got what they wanted. Where the Packers go from here remains to be seen.