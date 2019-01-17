Mets invite Tim Tebow to Major League spring training

Getty Images

The Mets have invited 13 minor leaguers to their Major League spring training, including Tim Tebow. It gives the former Heisman Trophy winner a chance to show he has a future in the Major Leagues.

Tebow has spent the past two seasons playing pro ball after spending three seasons in the NFL.

In 2018, Tebow played 84 games with in Double-A with Binghampton. He batted .273 with a .735 OPS in 298 plate appearances.

Tebow broke a bone in his hand in July that ended his season.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen recently did not rule out the possibility of Tebow making the Opening Day roster, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Tebow, though, is more likely to begin the season in Triple-A, per Morosi.