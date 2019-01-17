No injuries for the Rams, again

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Rams emerged from a walk-through practice with no injuries. On Thursday, they emerged from a full practice with no injuries.

With 17 games played, the Rams currently have no one on the injury report.

Most significant is the absence of running back Todd Gurley. Coach Sean McVay had said that Gurley, who missed two weeks late in the regular season wit ha knee injury, would be limited in practice. Instead, Gurley has fully participated, with no injury disclosure of any kind.

This means he’s getting no treatment of any kind, and that his knee is perfectly fine. Which is great news for the Rams as they hope to return to the Superdome and emerge with a different result.