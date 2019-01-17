Packers parting ways with Scott McCurley

Getty Images

Defensive assistant Scott McCurley isn’t returning to the Packers. The team is parting ways with McCurley, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

With his experience, McCurley shouldn’t have much trouble finding a new job.

McCurley was a part of Mike McCarthy’s original staff in 2006. He served as defensive assistant last season after spending the previous four seasons as assistant linebackers coach.

Before arriving in Green Bay, McCurley enjoyed a lengthy playing and coaching career at the University of Pittsburgh. McCurley walked on and redshirted his first year before earning a scholarship after his freshman season. He lettered all four years at linebacker (1999-2002).

McCurley remained with the program as a defensive graduate assistant after his graduation.