Patriots have no one on their injury report

The Patriots had one player on their injury report Wednesday. They list none Thursday.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was a full participant with an ankle injury a day ago. The Patriots removed him from the report Thursday.

It is unusual to see a team this healthy this late in the season, but the Chiefs had only one player without the full practice designation Thursday as linebacker Dorian O'Daniel sat out. The Rams listed no players on their injury report Wednesday.

So it appears it’s all hand’s on deck this weekend for all four teams playing, with the inactive lists consisting of healthy scratches rather than an injury list.