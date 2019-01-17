Rams feel Ndamukong Suh is coming off best game of the year

Getty Images

The Rams and Saints will square off for the NFC title in New Orleans on Sunday and it isn’t the first time they’ve found themselves on opposite sides in the last 12 months.

There was the Saints’ 45-35 win in the regular season and there was also the offseason battle for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh visited the Saints before meeting with the Rams and signing a contract to play in Los Angeles during the 2018 season.

When Suh signed, there was a lot of talk about the havoc he would wreak while playing next to Aaron Donald. Things didn’t play out that way in the regular season, but the Rams got a glimpse of what they were looking for against the Cowboys last Sunday night. Linebacker Dante Fowler called it “the most dominant game he’s ever played” and head coach Sean McVay also went to the superlative drawer when discussing Suh.

“I thought Ndamukong Suh had his best game of the year,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “He had a look in his eye where he was ready to go.”

If Suh can find the same look in his eye this weekend and help the Rams to a win, it’s unlikely anyone will be feeling any regret about the deal that brought him to the team even if the first 16 games weren’t quite up to par.