Rams getting ready for their return to the noisy Superdome

Seventeen years ago, the Rams played a Super Bowl in the Superdome. They now return there for a chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season.

And they know it will be loud.

“[I]t gets loud in there,” Rams (and former Saints) receiver Brandin Cooks told reporters on Wednesday, “but at the end of the day noise is noise. Just focus on the little things and really just look at the quarterback and let everything else take care of itself.”

The quarterback knows it won’t be easy.

“Whenever you’re in a place like that and it is loud, you obviously can’t hear very well and have to use a lot of visual signals and a lot of visual communication and just be on the screws that much more because you can’t really communicate at the line of scrimmage,” Jared Goff told reporters. “You can’t get things changed much at the line of scrimmage. So, in the huddle, just making sure everyone is on the screws and knows what they’re doing.”

The Rams are expected to pipe crowd noise on Thursday and Friday into their temporary practice tent.

“I think you just continue to rep it as much as you can during the week,” tackle Andrew Whitworth told reporters. “Also, we’ve had an extensive amount of experience with that. We’ve played in some tough places over the last two years, really. Playing in Minnesota — having the opportunity to play there. Playing in Seattle twice. Having the opportunity to go down to New Orleans this year. We’ve played in some of the louder stadiums in the league. So we have some experience with that and I think that’s something that’s good for us because it creates the opportunity that we’ve been in those situations. We understand – we’ve played some really big road games. Just things that have happened that we’ve ended up with some really big wins in places that mean a lot. Last year and this year are no different. So, we look forward to that opportunity. I think that you’ve got to look forward to challenges. We know it’s an advantage for them, but it gives us the opportunity to have just a little edge more of understanding, ‘Hey, you know what? How big execution’s going to be this week?'”

It’s going to be big. And it wouldn’t be the first time a road team ventures into a loud venue and wins a conference championship game by managing, among other things, to avoid false starts by relying heavily on a silent count. Still, things quickly could go sideways if the noise disrupts the L.A. offense just enough to keep it from matching the Saints’ scoring — if the Saints avoid falling into another early-game funk like they did against the Eagles on Sunday.