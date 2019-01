Getty Images

Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock is returning to Northern Illinois for his first head coaching job, college football insider Brett McMurphy reports.

Hammock, 37, has spent the past five seasons with the Ravens.

He was a 1,000-yard rusher at Northern Illinois in 2000 and 2001. He finished ninth on the school’s career rushing list.

Hammock also spent two seasons as the Huskies’ running backs coach in 2005-06.