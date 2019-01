Getty Images

New Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano is bringing in an old friend to help him.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears are hiring Ted Monachino.

He had just signed a deal to be Kansas State’s defensive coordinator in December, but has interviewed for other NFL jobs (specifically, with the Buccaneers).

Monachino worked with Pagano in both Indianapolis ad Baltimore, and was his defensive coordinator for the Colts his final two seasons there.