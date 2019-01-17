Report: Greg Manusky expected to remain defensive coordinator in Washington

Getty Images

Reports of Washington’s interest in defensive coordinators haven’t been hard to find since the end of the regular season, which probably didn’t make their current defensive coordinator feel too secure about his future with the team.

Greg Manusky may be able to stop thinking about being pushed out the door, however. Gregg Williams, Todd Bowles and others have taken jobs with other teams and Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reports that the team is now expected to keep Manusky in place.

The report quotes a source saying that head coach Jay Gruden wanted to hear “different perspectives” from the other coaches and that part of the reason Manusky remains in place is because the team is looking for continuity with a young unit.

It also includes word of team owner Daniel Snyder’s desire to improve the coaching staff, however, and it is difficult to buy into any attempt to frame the conversations with other coaches as anything but attempts to replace Manusky. With those coaches all landing with other teams, it’s less difficult to see why there’s a shift to a more positive party line about Manusky.