Report: J.J. Watt had knee cleaned up after season

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt didn’t miss a game during the 2018 season, but he did appear on the injury report for much of the second half of the year with a knee issue.

Watt reportedly had the issue addressed after the team’s Wild Card round loss to the Colts. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt had the knee cleaned up surgically.

Rapoport reports it was a “minor” procedure and that it “sounds like he’s fine now.”

Whatever the trouble with the knee, Watt’s performance wasn’t overly affected. He had 68 tackles, 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles after coming back from a tibial plateau fracture and back injury that limited him to eight games over the previous two seasons. That led to a spot on the All-Pro team and Pro Bowl berth, although the knee cleanup could keep him from joining his brother T.J. in Orlando.